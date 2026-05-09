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Riordan Mansion Evening Lecture: Arizona at 250

Riordan Mansion Evening Lecture: Arizona at 250

Dr. Kelley Hays-Gilpin is our special presenter as we look back at the founding of the United States, nearly 250 years ago. In the struggle between American colonists and the British Empire, how did Indigenous people and the Spanish Empire play a role? And what was happening in what’s now Arizona while a war for independence was raging in the east?

Dr. Hays-Gilpin is the Edward Bridge Danson, Jr. Chair of Anthropology at the Museum of Northern Arizona (MNA) and also Professor of Anthropology at NAU. She holds a Ph.D. in Anthropology from the University of Arizona and has nearly 40 years of experience studying rock art, pottery and other visual arts in the Southwest.

Space is limited. Reserve your spot online at https://azstateparks.com/reserve/Activities/Search.aspx or call 928-779-4395 for additional information and same day availability. The presentation will be free thanks to Riordan Action Network.

Riordan Mansion State Historic Park
Free!
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Tue, 26 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Riordan Mansion State Historic Park
928-779-4395
sbenjamin@azstateparks.gov
https://azstateparks.com/riordan-mansion/
Riordan Mansion State Historic Park
409 W Riordan Rd
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
928-779-4395
sbenjamin@azstateparks.gov
https://azstateparks.com/riordan-mansion/