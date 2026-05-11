Riordan Mansion Evening Lecture: Arizona at 250
Riordan Mansion Evening Lecture: Arizona at 250
Dr. Kelley Hays-Gilpin is presenting a look back at the founding of the United States, near 250 years ago. How did Indigenous people and the Spanish Empire play a role in battles of American Colonists and the British Empire. There is limited availability for seating (41 seats), can call 928-779-4395 for additional information.
Riordan Mansion State Historic Park
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Tue, 26 May 2026
Riordan Mansion State Historic Park
409 W Riordan RdFlagstaff, Arizona 86001
928-779-4395
sbenjamin@azstateparks.gov