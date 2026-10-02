Riordan Mansion Special Tour: Art and Architecture at Riordan Mansion

Riordan Mansion and art have gone hand in hand since the mansion was created in 1904; through artwork that decorates the interior and the structure of the house itself. This specialty tour examines the Riordans’ art collection and the Arts and Crafts Movement which inspired the design for the Riordans’ home.

This tour is recommended for ages twelve and older. Space is limited, advanced ticket purchase is required. Cost $22 per person. If you cannot stand for an hour or are unable to do stairs contact the park at 928-779-4395 to arrange for accommodations. Tickets can be purchased at https://azstateparks.com/reserve/Activities/ProgramsAndTours.aspx or call 928-779-4395 for more information and same day availability.

