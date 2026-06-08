Science Heroes: Digging It!
Science Heroes: Digging It!
Unearth your curiosity as we dig into the incredible science that’s all around us!
Harness the power of pressure and energy with our Toilet Tornado™!
Experiment with physical vs. chemical changes with our Disappearing Polymer™!
Observe the effects of physical explosions, angles, and trajectory with our Hydro-Cannon™! All ages welcome, best suited for ages 4 - 12 and their families.
This program does not require pre-registration.
Line will begin forming in the breezeway between the library and the Parks & Recreation building 1 hour prior to the event.
Tickets will be passed out beginning 1/2 hour prior to the event on a first-come, first-served basis.
Tickets are limited to the first 175 attendees.
All those attending must have a ticket.
Wednesday, July 8, 2026
1:00 to 2:00pm
Prescott Valley Public Library – Library Auditorium, first floor.
For more information, please call 928-759-3047
youthservices@prescottvalley-az.gov
7401 E. Skoog Blvd, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314