Science Heroes: Digging It!

Unearth your curiosity as we dig into the incredible science that’s all around us!

Harness the power of pressure and energy with our Toilet Tornado™!

Experiment with physical vs. chemical changes with our Disappearing Polymer™!

Observe the effects of physical explosions, angles, and trajectory with our Hydro-Cannon™! All ages welcome, best suited for ages 4 - 12 and their families.

This program does not require pre-registration.

Line will begin forming in the breezeway between the library and the Parks & Recreation building 1 hour prior to the event.

Tickets will be passed out beginning 1/2 hour prior to the event on a first-come, first-served basis.

Tickets are limited to the first 175 attendees.

All those attending must have a ticket.

Wednesday, July 8, 2026

1:00 to 2:00pm

Prescott Valley Public Library – Library Auditorium, first floor.

For more information, please call 928-759-3047

youthservices@prescottvalley-az.gov

7401 E. Skoog Blvd, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314