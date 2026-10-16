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Science Saturday: Terrific Trees

Science Saturday: Terrific Trees

Why do leaves change color? How do trees provide shelter and food for animals? Answer these questions and discover why trees are so important to the world around us at Willow Bend!

No registration required—just come ready to explore and have fun!

Science Saturday is an event held on the first Saturday of every month from 9:30am-11:30am. Each month is focused on a different theme and each event offers fun and educational hands-on activities. Artists, scientists, and experts join us on occasion to provide extra special opportunities to learn and explore. There is no need to RSVP and the events are drop-in format.

Thanks to generous funding from Flagstaff365, Creative Flagstaff and the City of Flagstaff BBB Revenues, this event is free and open to the public.

Willow Bend Environmental Education Center
09:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Willow Bend Environmental Education Center
928 779 1745
info@willowbendcenter.org
www.willowbendcenter.org
Willow Bend Environmental Education Center
703 E Sawmill Rd
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
(928) 779 1745
moran@willowbendcenter.org
http://www.willowbendcenter.org/public-programs_adult.html