Science Saturday: Terrific Trees

Why do leaves change color? How do trees provide shelter and food for animals? Answer these questions and discover why trees are so important to the world around us at Willow Bend!

No registration required—just come ready to explore and have fun!

Science Saturday is an event held on the first Saturday of every month from 9:30am-11:30am. Each month is focused on a different theme and each event offers fun and educational hands-on activities. Artists, scientists, and experts join us on occasion to provide extra special opportunities to learn and explore. There is no need to RSVP and the events are drop-in format.

Thanks to generous funding from Flagstaff365, Creative Flagstaff and the City of Flagstaff BBB Revenues, this event is free and open to the public.