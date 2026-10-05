Seasons in the Sun Quilt Show and Marketplace
Seasons in the Sun Quilt Show and Marketplace
The two day Quilt Show is sponsored by the Chino Valley Quilt Guild. Enjoy more than 1,500 handmade items for purchase in the Marketplace, over 100 quilts on display and craft and quilting vendors, raffle baskets, bake sale, and Quilts of Valor. $5 Admission. Handmade gift with paid fee.
Friday, October 9 from 9-4 pm and Saturday, October 10 from 9-3 pm.
Chino Valley High School
$5 Admission
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Chino Valley Quilters
Artist Group Info
mmpeys@gmail.com
Chino Valley High School
760 E Center StreetChino Valley , Arizona 86323
pnlevents@mail.com