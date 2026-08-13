Join us for a lively discussion about The Harvey Girls by Juliette Fay, a historical fiction novel set in the 1920s, following two young women, Billie and Charlotte, who become waitresses for the Fred Harvey Company along the Santa Fe railroad. The story explores their unlikely friendship as they navigate strict rules, personal secrets, and the challenges of life at the Grand Canyon's El Tovar hotel, while also touching on themes of female independence, class, and the history of the American West. The Senior Book Club meets every 3rd Wednesday of the month at the Joe C. Montoya Community and Senior Center from 2:00pm -3:00pm.

To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested.

https://flagstaffpubliclibrary.libcal.com/event/17053559