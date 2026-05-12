'Sentimental Value' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present “Sentimental Value” showing May 25-28 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“Sentimental Value” won the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film and was nominated for eight other Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director (Joachim Trier), Best Original Screenplay and Best Film Editing. All four principle actors were nominated for Academy Awards for their performances: Best Actress (Renate Reinsve), Best Supporting Actor (Stellan Skarsgård) and Best Supporting Actress (for both Elle Fanning and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas).

Sisters Nora and Agnes reunite with their estranged father, the charismatic Gustav, a once-renowned director who offers stage actress Nora a role in what he hopes will be his comeback film. When Nora turns it down, she soon discovers he has given her part to an eager young Hollywood star.

Suddenly, the two sisters must navigate their complicated relationship with their father — and deal with an American star dropped right into the middle of their complex family dynamics.

“Sentimental Value” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre May 25-28. Showtimes will be Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, May 25, 26 and 27 at 4:00 and 7:00 p.m.; and Thursday, May 28 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

