Shadows Foundation R-FAN Fall-Paw-Looza is Saturday, Sept. 12 at the Flagstaff Mall

The celebration, taking place in the Entertainment Area at the mall, will feature K9 demonstrations, a cornhole tournament, live music, food, games, giveaways, vendors and kids' crafts hosted by Flagstaff Walmart locations.

Of course, no event benefitting a pet rescue is complete without puppies, and Shadows Foundation R-FAN will have puppies eager to find their fur-ever homes available for adoption from 2 to 5 p.m. Other area pet rescue organizations will also be on site with adoptable puppies and dogs, as well as information on volunteer opportunities. Look for High Country Humane adoptions from noon to 2 p.m. and Tuba City Humane Society adoptions from 2 to 4 p.m.

In addition, the Fall-Paw-Looza event marks the official drop of the annual Paws for Heroes calendar, featuring first responders from Flagstaff and the surrounding area who will be on site for autographs and helping introduce adoptable pets to attendees.

A $5 donation is suggested to enter the event, and interested supporters can learn more at shadowsfoundation.org.

Flagstaff Mall, an enclosed shopping center serving all of Northern Arizona and conveniently located along Route 66, hosts a collection of more than 50 stores including Dillard's, JCPenney, Hobby Lobby, Bath and Body Works, Foot Locker, Barnes and Noble and Maurices, as well as a selection of popular locally owned shops. The mall is a community hub and the site of numerous free family-friendly events and activities throughout the year. Shoppers can also take advantage of free Wi-Fi, convenient mobile device charging stations and a wide selection of eateries in the Food Court. Learn more by visiting flagstaffmall.com.

URL:

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3822349-0?pid=10317

Date and Time: Saturday, 12 September 2026 at 12:00 - 17:00

Venue details: Flagstaff Mall, 4650 U.S. 89, Flagstaff, Arizona, 86004, United States

Category: Community