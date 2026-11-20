A masterful American roots guitarist

Ryan David Green has been called “a full blown shredder” by Acoustic Guitar Magazine, and his instrumental guitar piece “Time Is Not What You Think It Is" was awarded 1st place in the 2024 American Songwriter Song Contest. A graduate of Boston's prestigious Berklee College of Music, his original compositions have received numerous film and TV placements, including shows on E!, Lifetime, and ABC Family/Freeform. His new album, “Guitar Dreams”, releases on 11/20/26 and features nine new songs showcasing an even wider breadth of magical places that the acoustic guitar can take us.