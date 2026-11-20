Share this event Guitar Dreams featuring Ryan David Green
Share this event Guitar Dreams featuring Ryan David Green
A masterful American roots guitarist
Ryan David Green has been called “a full blown shredder” by Acoustic Guitar Magazine, and his instrumental guitar piece “Time Is Not What You Think It Is" was awarded 1st place in the 2024 American Songwriter Song Contest. A graduate of Boston's prestigious Berklee College of Music, his original compositions have received numerous film and TV placements, including shows on E!, Lifetime, and ABC Family/Freeform. His new album, “Guitar Dreams”, releases on 11/20/26 and features nine new songs showcasing an even wider breadth of magical places that the acoustic guitar can take us.
Coconino Center for the Arts
$26.38-$31.72
07:30 PM - 11:30 PM on Fri, 22 Jan 2027
Event Supported By
Coconino Center for the Arts
(928) 779-2300
jcomnick@creativeflagstaff.org
Coconino Center for the Arts
2300 N. Fort Valley RdFlagstaff, Arizona 86001
(928) 779-2300