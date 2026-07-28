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Sippin' with the Symphony

Sippin' with the Symphony

Soar into an unforgettable evening with Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra at Wiseman Aviation and celebrate FSO's Season 77 kick-off in style.

On August 29, experience an intimate and immersive musical soirée with Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra musicians.

Plus, savor local flavors, sip wine and craft beer, and enjoy live and silent auctions.

Saturday, Aug 29, 2026 | 6:00 – 8:30 PM

Wiseman Aviation
(2650 W Shamrell Blvd., Flagstaff, AZ 86005)

Wiseman Aviation
125
06:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra
9287745107
info@flagstaffsymphony.org
https://www.flagstaffsymphony.org
Wiseman Aviation
2650 W Shamrell Blvd
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
(928) 779-9585
https://flywise.com/