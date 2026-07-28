Sippin' with the Symphony

Soar into an unforgettable evening with Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra at Wiseman Aviation and celebrate FSO's Season 77 kick-off in style.

On August 29, experience an intimate and immersive musical soirée with Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra musicians.

Plus, savor local flavors, sip wine and craft beer, and enjoy live and silent auctions.

Saturday, Aug 29, 2026 | 6:00 – 8:30 PM

Wiseman Aviation

(2650 W Shamrell Blvd., Flagstaff, AZ 86005)