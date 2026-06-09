Sketch & Chill
Sketch & Chill
Join us for beginner-friendly challenge drawing prompts!
A social gathering for current and aspiring artists of all skill levels. Get your creative juices flowing with fun drawing prompts. Bring a sketchbook or drawing tablet. Extra drawing utensils and paper pads will be provided. Ages 18+.
East Flagstaff Community Library
Every week through Jul 20, 2026.
Monday: 05:30 PM - 06:30 PM
Monday: 05:30 PM - 06:30 PM
Event Supported By
East Flagstaff Community Library
928-213-2348
efclstaff@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org
East Flagstaff Community Library
N 4th St Suite 5Flagstaff, Arizona 86004
4802690624
caleb@playwithvault.com