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Sketch & Chill

Sketch & Chill

Join us for beginner-friendly challenge drawing prompts!

A social gathering for current and aspiring artists of all skill levels. Get your creative juices flowing with fun drawing prompts. Bring a sketchbook or drawing tablet. Extra drawing utensils and paper pads will be provided. Ages 18+.

East Flagstaff Community Library
Every week through Jul 20, 2026.
Monday: 05:30 PM - 06:30 PM

Event Supported By

East Flagstaff Community Library
928-213-2348
efclstaff@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org
https://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/
East Flagstaff Community Library
N 4th St Suite 5
Flagstaff, Arizona 86004
4802690624
caleb@playwithvault.com
https://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/