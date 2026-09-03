Standard Bartending Course — September Night Class
Standard Bartending Course — September Night Class
Northern Arizona Bartending School offers a 15-Hour Standard Bartending Course in Cottonwood, AZ, featuring hands-on training behind the bar.
Students learn bar setup, tools and terminology, pouring techniques, drink preparation, liquor knowledge, beer and wine, customer service, speed and accuracy, and responsible service.
The course culminates in a Live Bar Simulation, where students put their new skills to work behind the bar.
Course includes a Deluxe Bartending Kit to keep, bartending course manual, Certificate of Completion, and local hospitality job leads.
Ages 18+. No experience necessary.
Tuition: $599
Save $100 with code BAR100.
Space is limited. Register at:
www.northernazbartendingschool.com
Northern Arizona Bartending School
$499
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM, every month on Monday through Sep 11, 2026.
Event Supported By
Northern Arizona Bartending School
928-224-9454
info@northernazbartendingschool.com
Northern Arizona Bartending School
240 Jennifer DrCottonwood, Arizona 86326
928-244-9454
info@northernazbartendingschool.com