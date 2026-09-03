Standard Bartending Course — September Night Class

Northern Arizona Bartending School offers a 15-Hour Standard Bartending Course in Cottonwood, AZ, featuring hands-on training behind the bar.

Students learn bar setup, tools and terminology, pouring techniques, drink preparation, liquor knowledge, beer and wine, customer service, speed and accuracy, and responsible service.

The course culminates in a Live Bar Simulation, where students put their new skills to work behind the bar.

Course includes a Deluxe Bartending Kit to keep, bartending course manual, Certificate of Completion, and local hospitality job leads.

Ages 18+. No experience necessary.

Tuition: $599

Save $100 with code BAR100.

Space is limited. Register at:

www.northernazbartendingschool.com