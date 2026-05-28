'Steal This Story, Please!' Sedona Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Steal This Story, Please!” showing June 5-11 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

“Steal This Story, Please!” premiered to rave reviews at the recent Sedona International Film Festival and has garnered dozens of top Audience Choice and Jurors’ Choice Awards at prestigious film festivals around the world.

Undeterred by armed soldiers, evasive politicians, and riot police, journalist Amy Goodman has reported some of the most consequential stories of our time. “Steal This Story, Please!” is a gripping portrait of the trailblazer whose unwavering commitment to truth-telling spans three decades of turbulent history. From the frontlines of global conflicts to the organized chaos of her daily news show “Democracy Now!”, Goodman broadcasts stories and voices routinely silenced by commercial media.

Oscar-nominated filmmakers Carl Deal and Tia Lessin (“Trouble the Water”, “The Janes”) take us behind the scenes with the warm, wisecracking granddaughter of an Orthodox rabbi — raised in a tradition of asking hard questions – as she navigates a news landscape reshaped by technology, corporate consolidation, and political assaults on the press – and on truth itself.

Urgent, provocative and unexpectedly funny, “Steal This Story, Please!” is both a call to action and a celebration of resistance, posing the question: what happens to democracy when the press surrenders to power?

“Steal This Story, Please!” will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre June 5-11. Showtimes will be Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, June 5, 6, 7 and 8 at 6:30 p.m.; and Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, June 9, 10 and 11 at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

