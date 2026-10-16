STEAM Lab: Paleontology-Fossil Formation Simulation

Join us for a prehistoric exploration of paleontology! In this hands-on STEAM Lab, kids will become paleontologists as they investigate how fossils form and what fossil evidence can teach us about Earth's history. Participants will create fossil molds using clay or dough and experiment with different amounts of pressure to see how it affects the quality and clarity of an imprint. Kids will compare their results and explore how scientists use fossils to uncover clues about organisms and environments from long ago. This STEAM Lab is designed for kids ages 7-11 and promotes Earth science, observation, experimentation, critical thinking, and an understanding of fossilization. Register online, at the Youth Desk, or call 928.777.1537. Prescott Public Library and Yavapai Exploration and Science are teaming up to offer school-age children a chance to experience STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) through interactive and engaging activities. Presented with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library.