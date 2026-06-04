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Summer Sewing With Threaded Together

Summer Sewing With Threaded Together

Gather to stitch with the sewists from Threaded Together on the Downtown Library Lawn! We’ll have sew much fun learning techniques new and old to create an awesome sewing project.

All Ages!

To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested.

Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
01:30 PM - 02:30 PM on Mon, 22 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
928-213-2380
libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org
https://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/
Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
300 W. Aspen Ave.
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
928-213-2331
libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org
https://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/