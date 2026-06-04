Summer Sewing With Threaded Together
Summer Sewing With Threaded Together
Gather to stitch with the sewists from Threaded Together on the Downtown Library Lawn! We’ll have sew much fun learning techniques new and old to create an awesome sewing project.
All Ages!
To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested.
Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
01:30 PM - 02:30 PM on Mon, 22 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
928-213-2380
libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org
Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
300 W. Aspen Ave.Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
928-213-2331
libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org