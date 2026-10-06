Super Improv! Be Witched Comedy Show

Something magically funny is brewing in Sedona! Super Improv! returns for its 7th show at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 7:00 p.m. with “Be Witched” — a high-energy evening of unscripted magic, hex-cellent comedy, musical improv, surprises, and plenty of audience participation.

These are joyful, magical good witches, and the only spell they’re planning to cast is one that gets the whole theater laughing!

The Super Improv! Game Show is BAAACK! Audience members will be invited on stage to perform with the troupe for a spook-tacular experience. No scripts. No memorized lines. Just pure sorcery. The performers don’t know what’s coming, the audience doesn’t know what’s coming — and that’s where the magic happens.

Expect spontaneous scenes, wild characters, musical improv skits with live piano, game-show competition, and unexpected surprises, all created in the moment. Every Super Improv! performance is completely different because the audience helps shape where the evening goes.

Conjuring up the comedy this month are Karen Golden, Nathaniel Montgomery, Cheryl Good, Bryan Cooperrider, Luis Fernandez, and piano extraordinaire Ray Wheeler. Together they’ll take audience suggestions and turn them into scenes, songs, and spontaneous comedy right before your eyes.

Bring your friends, bring your best suggestions, and bring your sense of adventure. You may arrive as an audience member, you may end up onstage, and either way, prepare to be utterly charmed!

“Super Improv! Be Witched” takes the stage on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are $20. Visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org for tickets and performance information or call 928-282-1177. Both the Sedona International Film Festival Office and the Mary D. Fisher Theatre are located at 2030 W. SR 89A in West Sedona.

