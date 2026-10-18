The Book Scoop: Great Reads for Kids & Teens

"Looking for good book recommendations or gift ideas for your kids? Join our librarians for book recommendations for children and teens, discover new favorites for your family or classroom, and enjoy book giveaways, book swag, and light refreshments! Get fresh ideas to inspire the young readers in your life. Perfect for parents, teachers, and anyone who wants to help kids discover the joy of reading. Registration is required! Sign up today to save your spot. Register online, at the Youth Desk, or call 928-777-1537 for more information.

This program is generously supported by the Friends of the Prescott Public Library."