'The History of Concrete' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “The History of Concrete” showing Oct. 16-22 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

After attending a workshop on how to write a Hallmark movie, filmmaker John Wilson tries to use the same formula to sell a documentary about concrete.

Following the finale of his TV series, filmmaker John Wilson looks to the bedrock of his beloved New York City for inspiration and structure. Concrete, the world's most widely used building material, appears as an ever-present life force, and John sets out to make the definitive documentary on the matter.

To tell this seemingly drab story, he decides to use the industry-approved Hallmark formula to increase his movie's appeal. But his foundation soon begins to crumble — literally and figuratively — as he struggles to balance artistic freedom with the realities of the modern film industry.

“John Wilson is back with a movie, thank God.” — New York Magazine

“An absurd triumph. Laugh-out-loud funny, compelling and surprising.” — The Guardian

“The History of Concrete” will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatres Oct. 16-22. Showtimes will be Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Thursday, Oct. 16, 17, 18 and 22 at 3:30 p.m.; and Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 19, 20 and 21 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

