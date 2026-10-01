'The Last Dive' Film Premiere

Share an inspirational week of healing and friendship at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre for a week-long run of “The Last Dive” — an award-winning documentary from Emmy Award-winning director Cody Sheehy and winner of Best Cinematography at the Tribeca Film Festival, that has drawn sold-out crowds nationwide.

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “The Last Dive” showing Oct. 9-15. The film premiered to rave reviews at the recent Sedona International Film Festival.

Producer Christopher Gebhardt will be in Sedona for the Oct. 12 and 13 screenings to host the film and post screening Q&A.

Terry Kennedy is a legendary figure in Baja Mexico, an American veteran who has spent decades living on (and in) the water. Once a man burdened by a troubled past, Terry’s life was transformed by an unlikely friendship with Willy, a 22-foot oceanic manta ray. For nearly two decades, Willy would slap his wings against the hull of Terry’s sailboat to signal their next dive, and together they explored the ocean’s depths. An extraordinary bond that turned Terry into an unexpected conservationist.

Now in his 80’s, Terry embarks on one final journey to a remote island in hopes of reuniting with his old friend. But he’s also searching for something deeper: peace, closure, and a chance to say goodbye.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Cody Sheehy and produced by acclaimed Mark Monroe, “The Last Dive” is a visually stunning and emotionally resonant documentary that invites viewers to reflect on our connection to the natural world and the wild, mysterious creatures that help us find our place in it.

“The Last Dive” is a cinematic experience not to be missed: playing for one week only!

“The Last Dive” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatres Oct. 9-15. Showtimes will be Friday, Sunday and Tuesday, Oct. 9, 11 and 13 at 7:00 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 12 at 3:00 p.m.; and Thursday, Oct. 15 at 4:00 and 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

