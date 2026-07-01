The Mogollon Highlands: A Naturalist’s Perspective

It’s a hot and mostly dry forecast for the next several days, with the exception of eastern AZ where spotty, weak showers and thunderstorms persist daily. Smoke issues downwind of area wildfires looks to persist into the end of the work week (including the Flagstaff region). A monsoon pattern begins to take shape this weekend, though it will take a few days for the rain to really get going, next week might deliver the rain we need, stay tuned.