The Mogollon Highlands: A Naturalist’s Perspective
The Mogollon Highlands: A Naturalist’s Perspective
Join naturalist and explorer David Gilligan for a journey through the natural history of the Mogollon Highlands. Drawing on decades of observation and exploration, David will examine the geologic forces, ecological communities, and biogeographic patterns that make this region so distinctive. From sky islands and grasslands to forests and canyons, discover the landscapes, plants, animals, and deep-time processes that define the Mogollon Highlands and reveal its place within the broader story of the American Southwest.
The Federal in downtown Prescott
$10-$15
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 9 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Natural History Institute
(928) 863-3232
info@naturalhistoryinstitute.org
The Federal in downtown Prescott
101 E. Goodwin St.Prescott , Arizona 86302