'Tuner' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Sedona premiere of “Tuner” showing July 3-9 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

A gifted piano tuner's meticulous skills for tuning pianos lead him to discover an unexpected aptitude for cracking safes, turning his life upside down in “Tuner” — Academy Award-winning director Daniel Roher's first narrative feature.

Leo Woodall stars as a gifted young piano tuner whose heightened sense of hearing draws the attention of criminals, who see his talents as useful for opening safes as well as for tuning Steinways.

With his once-promising musical career over, he works across New York with his mentor Harry Horowitz (Academy Award-winner Dustin Hoffman), encountering a range of characters, including composition student Ruthie (Havana Rose Liu), with whom he forges an unexpected connection.

Niki's safecracking work threatens his budding romance with Ruthie and pulls him into increasingly dangerous territory.

“Tuner” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre July 3-9. Showtimes will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July 3, 4 and 5 at 7:00 p.m.; and Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, July 6, 7, 8 and 9 at 4:00 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

