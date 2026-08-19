Travel back to the late 19th century with Sharlot Hall Museum’s new Victorian Living History!

On the fourth Saturday of each month, enjoy a morning of living history performances presented by the Sharlot Hall Museum Victorian Society. Then, wander through the beautiful museum grounds and meet fascinating figures from Arizona’s past. You never know who you may encounter or what story they might tell.

Don’t miss a live performance by Linda Walls on Saturday, August 22, at 11:00 AM in the Education Center Auditorium.

Photo courtesy of the Sharlot Hall Museum Archive.

Victorian Living History performances are included with General Admission.

