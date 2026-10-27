Voices from the Natural World: Exhibition by Roger Asay & Rebecca Davis

Voices from the Natural World represents the significance of our human ability to be alert, noticing and connected in the presence of the natural world. Through simplicity we seek to draw out the patterns, color, texture and form of nature’s offerings. Earth and stone, trunks and branches coming together to create an environment within the gallery space not mimicking nature’s arrangements but reaching for essence. Roger Asay & Rebecca Davis crossed paths in the early 1970s and found in each other a common passion for the direct use of natural material in sculpture. Calling Prescott, Arizona their home, Asay and Davis have deeply explored the vast array of environments found throughout the American Southwest, forever learning to truly see.

Opening reception October 30, 2026, 5-7 pm. Exhibit will be in place until January 22, 2027.