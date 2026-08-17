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Volunteer Habitat Restoration Day at Kachina Wetlands

Volunteer Habitat Restoration Day at Kachina Wetlands

Join Northern Arizona Audubon Society and the Kachina Village Improvement District for a morning of community conservation as we work together to remove diffuse knapweed, an invasive plant that crowds out native vegetation and reduces valuable wildlife habitat.

Whether you can stay for the entire morning or just an hour, your help will make a meaningful difference. Volunteers will be pulling and bagging diffuse knapweed to help restore healthy habitat for birds, pollinators, and other wildlife that depend on Kachina Wetlands.

Not able to pull weeds? We'd still love your help! We're also looking for volunteers to assist with check-in, photography, identifying diffuse knapweed for weeders, tying bags, and other support tasks.

What to Bring
Work gloves
Water
Long pants and a long-sleeve shirt
Hat and sunscreen, insect repellent
Sturdy closed-toe shoes

We'll provide shovels, weeding bags, cookies, and fruit snacks. RSVP Jan Busco 928-8647037 call or text or janicebusco@gmail.com

Kachina Wetlands Preserve
07:00 AM - 10:30 AM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Northern Arizona Audubon Society
https://www.northernarizonaaudubon.org/
Kachina Wetlands Preserve
2263 Utility Rd
Flagstaff, Arizona 86004