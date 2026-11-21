Wild Words: A Night of Poetry & Spoken Word with Joshua Wiss
Wild Words: A Night of Poetry & Spoken Word with Joshua Wiss
Join Northern Arizona poet Joshua Wiss for an evening of poetry, spoken word, and storytelling inspired by Life Extended. Enjoy featured performances, then take the mic to share your own original work or reflections.
Coconino Center for the Arts
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 17 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Coconino Center for the Arts
(928) 779-2300
jcomnick@creativeflagstaff.org
Coconino Center for the Arts
2300 N. Fort Valley RdFlagstaff, Arizona 86001
(928) 779-2300