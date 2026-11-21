Young Creatives: A Life Extended Youth Workshop with Erika Tsouras
Young Creatives: A Life Extended Youth Workshop with Erika Tsouras
Hands-on artmaking with artist and educator Erika Tsouras.
Explore identity, creativity, and the natural world through hands-on artmaking with artist and educator Erika Tsouras. Youth and families welcome. No experience necessary; all materials provided.
FREE to participate; registration required.
Coconino Center for the Arts
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Coconino Center for the Arts
(928) 779-2300
jcomnick@creativeflagstaff.org
Coconino Center for the Arts
2300 N. Fort Valley RdFlagstaff, Arizona 86001
(928) 779-2300