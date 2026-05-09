Youth Entrepreneurs Wanted: Shadows Foundation Hosts Craft Fair for Young Creators at Flagstaff Mall

Imaginative young artists, creators and entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to showcase their wares - and practice running a small business - at the third annual Children's Spring Entrepreneur Craft Fair at Flagstaff Mall on Saturday, May 9.

The event - Arizona's only craft fair exclusively for youth - will allow talented youth ages 5 to 17 to share their crafts and talent with the community. Each participant will have the opportunity to purchase a 10x10 space where they can set up their crafts, art and pre-packaged baked goods for sale to the public. Past participants have offered goods such as crochet, artwork, 3D printing, candies, soap, candles, wooden planters, magnets and trivets.

The Children's Spring Entrepreneur Craft Fair is hosted by Shadows Foundation, a Flagstaff-based nonprofit providing services and financial assistance for people and families affected by a life-threatening illness.

Participants must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. The booth registration fee is $20. To register, visit shadowsfoundation.org/childrensentrepreneurcraftfair.

Flagstaff Mall, an enclosed shopping center serving all of Northern Arizona and conveniently located along Route 66, hosts a collection of more than 50 stores including Dillard's, JCPenney, Hobby Lobby, Bath and Body Works, Foot Locker, Barnes and Noble and Maurices, as well as a selection of popular locally owned shops. The mall is a community hub and the site of numerous free family-friendly events and activities throughout the year. Shoppers can also take advantage of free Wi-Fi, convenient mobile device charging stations and a wide selection of eateries in the Food Court. Learn more by visiting flagstaffmall.com.

URL:

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3613364-0?pid=10317

Category: Community

Date and Time: 9th May 2026 at 10:00 am to 3:00 pm

Venue details: Flagstaff Mall, 4650 U.S. 89, Flagstaff, Arizona, 86004, United States