Community Calendar Event Submission

The Public Events calendar features arts and entertainment listings for the northern Arizona region. Calendar items are submitted by local art and entertainment venues, nonprofit organizations, community groups, and local colleges and universities. All submissions are reviewed and approved by an editor at KNAU before appearing on the site. KNAU reserves the right to edit any submissions. We do not, however, check the details of the event, and don't take responsibility for inaccurate information. Please contact KNAU if you notice inaccurate information in event listings. When entering events: Make sure you select the proper category for the event. Include your contact information so we can contact you in case we have questions. Fill out all information required as completely as possible. Image Size must be less than 300k. Only submit your event once. If you have any questions or would like assistance, please contact Ryan.Glazar@nau.edu.