Earth Notes

Passionate Vision: Joella Jean Mahoney

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published December 14, 2005 at 9:39 AM MST
1808154-157562921.jpg
courtesy Museum of Northern Arizona
/

By Mitch Teich

Flagstaff, AZ – For many people, Joella Jean Mahoney's paintings perfectly capture their own images of the Southwestern landscape. Five decades of Mahoney's work are on display now at the Museum of Northern Arizona. But perhaps suprisingly, the influential Arizona painter is not an Arizona native. Mahoney recalled her first day in Flagstaff more than 50 years ago for Arizona Public Radio's Mitch Teich.

