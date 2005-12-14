Passionate Vision: Joella Jean Mahoney

By Mitch Teich

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-492698.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ – For many people, Joella Jean Mahoney's paintings perfectly capture their own images of the Southwestern landscape. Five decades of Mahoney's work are on display now at the Museum of Northern Arizona. But perhaps suprisingly, the influential Arizona painter is not an Arizona native. Mahoney recalled her first day in Flagstaff more than 50 years ago for Arizona Public Radio's Mitch Teich.