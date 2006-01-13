By Mitch Teich

Flagstaff, AZ – Intro: Cancer is rarely a subject that is associated with levity and joy. But organizers of a concert Friday night in Flagstaff are hoping to make the connection. Music for Life takes place at the Orpheum Theater with proceeds benefitting the Cancer Center at Flagstaff Medical Center. It's the brainchild of Charles Bell, a northern Arizona physician, and his lifelong friend Larry Gittens, a jazz musician who has worked with the likes of Stevie Wonder and Kool and the Gang. Charles Bell told Arizona Public Radio's Mitch Teich the concert idea makes a lot of sense, given the intersection between music and medicine.

Outro: Larry Gittens and Charles Bell will each perform at Music for Life , a concert to benefit the Cancer Center at Flagstaff Medical Center. The concert, which also includes a performance by Sir Harrison and the Blues Kings, begins at 6 pm Friday at the Orpheum Theater.