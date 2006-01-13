Plaintiffs to Appeal Snowmaking Decision

By Daniel Kraker

1/13/06 – Indian tribes and environmental groups announced this Thursday they will appeal the recent federal court decision to allow snowmaking at the Arizona Snowbowl ski area. They also hinted at a more local strategy to prevent snowmaking using reclaimed wastewater on the San Francisco Peaks, held sacred by many area tribes. Daniel Kraker reports from KNAU's Indian country news bureau.