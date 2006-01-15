An interview with George Winston

By Mitch Teich

Flagstaff, AZ – Intro: George Winston may be best known for his solo piano interpretations of the changing seasons, but the musician behind laid-back albums such as December , Winter into Spring , and Forest has also been delving into other forms of music for some time. Winston plays a concert at NAU's Ardrey Auditorium this evening. He told Arizona Public Radio's Mitch Teich that the description of his music as rural folk piano is accurate, but within that definition are several other musical styles.

Outro: George Winston's most recent CDs include Montana - A Love Story and Night Divides the Day - The Music of the Doors. He'll play this evening at NAU's Ardrey Auditorium in Flagstaff.