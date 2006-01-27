Legislature Moves to Expand Right to Shoot to KIll

By Howard Fischer

Phoenix, AZ – Current law already allows the use of deadly physical

force by individuals to prevent certain crimes like

murder, rape, kidnapping and arson. The proposal

approved Thursday by the House Judiciary Committee

would expand that to say that people can shoot to kill

any time a person illegally and forcibly invades

someone's home or car. The concept is called the castle

doctrine, taken from the old saying that a man's home

is his castle. Rep. Russell Pearce said the change is

necessary to ensure that people don't feel they need to

retreat if confronted in their own homes.

(I don't think if I'm in my own home I have to flee

from anyone. There are some folks that will. And there

are different level, not recreate emotion. And I can

tell you, if I'm a big guy and breaking into somebody's

home and she's a 90-pound little 4-foot-11 gal, she

shouldn't have to fight me off or flee. She has the

right to do that. If she chooses to do that, that's

always an option. But you know what? That ought to be

their option.)

But the no-retreat idea in cases of home invasion

bothered Rep. Ted Downing.

(The first option in life should be you don't have to

stand there and make a principle of law of blowing

somebody out the back door. If you've got the front

door, go out it. I understand holding the principle,

defending your property, standing your ground.

Testosterone doesn't have to rule the world.)

Dave Kopp, president of the Arizona Citizens Defense

League, said the proposal is needed to help restore

what he said is the presumption of innocence of people

who kill intruders. But Kopp said the legislation is

not an unlimited license to use a gun. He said some

existing requirements on use of deadly force would

remain in the law books.

(You can't just shoot somebody because they walked into

your house. And that doesn't change. Before you pull

out a gun and use it, you had better know what you're

doing and why you're doing it.)

A more far-reaching proposal awaits debate in the

Senate. It would spell out in state law that hen a

person claims he or she killed someone in self defense,

no matter where that occurs, it is up to prosecutors to

prove otherwise. Now the burden falls on the person who

did the shooting to prove it was justified.

That provision has alarmed prosecutors. Rick Unklesbay,

chief criminal deputy Pima County attorney, said it

could result in people getting away with murder.

(Especially in gang cases. I mean, my God, everything

in gang cases is self defense because, you know, he

looked at me like he was going to do something, or he

threw a gang sign at me and I knew that was going to

mean he was going to be coming at me with a gun or

something. I mean, these guys claim self defense every

time they get up in the morning.)

Unklesbay said prosecuting these cases would be nearly

impossible because there usually are only two witnesses

-- and one of them is dead. But Sen. Tim Bee said it is

wrong to force people who protect themselves to prove

to a judge or jury that their actions were justified.

As to Unklesbay's claim that criminals would go free,

Bee said that 45 other states already have similar

laws. That measure is set for hearing next month. In

Phoenix, for Arizona Public Radio this is Howard

Fischer.