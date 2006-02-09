Tuition choice for Arizona students

By Howard Fischer

Phoenix, AZ – It's just like the question that faces home buyers. You

can get into an adjustable rate mortgage with low

monthly payments. But you run the risk of substantially

higher bills if interest rates go up. Or you can pay

more now for a fixed rate loan but get the security of

knowing that payment won't change. That's the way Sen.

Dean Martin sees the question of tuition at Arizona's

three state universities. On Wednesday, Martin told

members of the Senate Committee on Higher Education on

Wednesday that the cost of attending a state university

has risen 73 percent in the last four years. And next

month the Board of Regents will consider proposed hikes

for next year, ranging from 3.6 percent at Northern

Arizona University to 8.5 percent at Arizona State.

(These are thing that no parent or student could have

predicted when they started their college career, that

it would raise actually that much while they were

there. That puts a lot of hardship on some of those

students and parents. And, as a result, they need some

better options.)

His legislation would let students choose: Enroll in

college at current rates and risk future price hikes,

or accept a higher bill now with a guarantee that price

won't change.

(This would give them the ability up front to make the

decision whether or not they want to pay the extra

money for a certainty. And then it's not our fault if

they don't choose that option. This is simply providing

more options to the students, and to the university.)

Sen. Toni Hellon acknowledged the sharp tuition

increases of the past few years. But she said lawmakers

share in the blame for that because they did not boost

state funding to keep pace with enrollment growth.

(So we're shifting that over to the students and taking

responsibility away from the Board of Regents. And I

think that our inaction in many ways has created the

need for universities to increase tuition. So to blame

them solely I think is not fair.)

One provision in the measure bothered Sen. Albert Hale:

It would allow universities to hike the tuition

payments to students on the fixed-rate plan if they

changed majors. He said many students enter school not

knowing exactly what they want to do, enrolling in

general studies or choosing a major at random.

(And then through the course of the years they decide

they're going to go a different direction. The way this

bill is drafted with the explanations given we're going

to be penalizing them. And I don't think that's what we

should be doing. We should be helping them, encouraging

them, encouraging students to exercise that freedom of

choice.)

But Martin said the provision was inserted because the

universities are moving toward a system where the

tuition charged would be based more on the major -- and

the cost of running that program. Martin said without

that provision students could game the system,

enrolling at first in a low-cost major and then

switching to a more expensive one. The legislation will

be voted on next week. In Phoenix, for Arizona Public

Radio this is Howard Fischer.