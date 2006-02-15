Winona LaDuke Interview

By Daniel Kraker

Flagstaff, AZ – Winona LaDuke is best known as former presidential candidate Ralph Nader's running mate. But for 15 years the Ojibwe woman from northern Minnesota has been at the forefront of the Native American environmental movement. LaDuke has written a new book titled "Recovering the Sacred." She told Arizona Public Radio's Daniel Kraker many of the environmental struggles profiled in the book are over energy development.