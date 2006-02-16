Parental consent for birth control?

By Howard Fischer

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-500168.mp3

Phoenix, AZ – The legislation was crafted by House Majority Leader

Steve Tully. He said a constituent, a single father,

called him after discovering that his minor daughter

was taking birth control pills -- pills that had been

prescribed for her by a doctor. Tully said the father

just did not understand how his daughter -- legally a

child -- could be prescribed medication without a

parent's consent.

(It's just my view that a physician who sees a child --

these are children, are minors -- for a limited period

of time is not in a position to weigh whether or not

the parents should be notified.)

Tully, who has four daughters, said the policy of the

state should always be to err on the side of getting

parental consent for any medications. Rep. Laura

Knaperek said the problem of doctors prescribing

medications to minors is only part of the issue.

Knaperek, who has six children, said that pediatricians

routinely take children into a separate room to speak

to them confidentially, without the parent, and ask

them questions.

(Are you involved with drugs? Are you having

unprotected sex? Are you having sex? There's a list. I

assume they get it from their association. What that

does is, that sends a message to the child that they

don't need to speak to the parent, that the physician

is interfering between the parent and the child

relationship.)

But Peggy Stemmler of the American Academy of

Pediatrics said there's a very good reason for that.

(Teens will often disclose things to the physician when

their parents are not in the room, things that are very

important to their ongoing health and well being. And

that is an uncomfortable situation I think for

everybody involved. Because the physician doesn't want

to insert a barrier but recognizes there are sometimes

needs to insert a barrier.)

Patti Jo Angelini said the net result could be that

teens who are not willing to talk with their parents

will go without contraception. But Angelini, director

of the Arizona Coalition on Adolescent Pregnancy and

Parenting said they will still continue to have sex,

still get pregnant -- and still contract sexually

transmitted diseases which need prescriptions to treat.

(It's not an issue of that do we want them to have sex

or not have sex. They are having sex. So we want to

reduce their risk of pregnancy and STDs. And STDs is

another area we have concern about. We want minors to

be able to get treatment for their STDs.)

Statistics from a survey last year by the state

Department of Education appear to bear out Angelini's

claim that youngsters are sexualy active. They show

that 28 percent of ninth graders reported having sex --

a figure that rose to 62 percent for high school

seniors. The House Health Committee ended up voting 6-3

to adopt the restriction on prescriptions. In Phoenix,

for Arizona Public Radio this is Howard Fischer.