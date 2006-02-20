© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Earth Notes

Diana Gabaldon Has a Style All Her Own

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published February 20, 2006 at 1:31 AM MST
By Laurel Druley

Flagstaff, AZ – Diana Gabaldon (GAB-uhl-dohn) says she became a successful novelist by accident. She was just writing a novel for practice. The New York Times bestselling author of the Outlander series is sharing some secrets to her success at two talks in Flagstaff. Her time-traveling, historical fiction, adventure, romance novels don't fit in any one genre. And neither does the author. Gabaldon recently talked with Arizona Public Radio's Laurel Druley. And she's anything but predictable.

