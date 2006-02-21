AZ wineries fight to sell direct

By Howard Fischer

State law is set up with what is called a three-tiered

system of alcohol distribution. The manufacturer sells

it to the wholesaler who sells it to the retailer

before it gets to the customer. But in 1982 legislators

created a special exemption to let small domestic

wineries ship their product directly to customers and

stores. The idea was to help nourish the new industry.

Everything went along just fine until last year when

the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that similar laws in other

states were unconstitutional because they gave special

treatment to in-state wineries that were not available

to companies from other states. That decision alarmed

some of the people who own wineries like Rod Keeling

who has 8 1/2 acres south of the Chiricahua National

Monument in Cochise County. He said that without the

ability to ship directly to customers he will go out of

business.

(We are very remote. We're not on a highway. We're 43

miles from Willcox, 46 miles from the nearest grocery

store, 24 miles from the post office. And it's in

Pearce, Arizona, which is a ghost town.)

Keeling and other winemakers are proposing to expand

current law to allow other small wineries nationwide --

those producing up to 50,000 gallons a year -- to also

ship directly to Arizonans. That would solve the

constitutional problem. But the wholesalers have their

own solution to the court ruling: Block anyone from

delivering directly to Arizonans -- including the

wineries that have been doing it for all these years.

Mark Osborn, whose Protect 21 Coalition is financed

largely by wholesalers, said the Internet and phone

sales which would be authorized under this legislation

make it easy for minors to get their hands on booze.

(Yes there are provisions in the bill that say there

has to be a signature. But who's going to enforce that?

The liquor department tracking every Fed Ex driver that

they don't leave that box on a busy route? That is a

very troubling factor and you need to consider that.)

Osborn said the Arizona wineries should be able to sell

their products only through that three-tiered system so

that a licensed retailer ensures the buyer is of legal

drinking age. But Eric Glomski who owns Page Springs

Vineyards and Cellars near Cornville said working with

distributors is not the answer.

(We are selling something more than just wine. We're

selling an experience. When people come to Arizona and

try our wine, it's not just wine. It's meeting us and

seeing our farms and buying a product that represents

that.)

He said wholesalers can't provide that level of

representation. That still left the issue of underage

drinking. But Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick said she's not

convinced that allowing direct sales will create a

problem.

(I checked with people who worked with children who are

abusers. They told me they're not wine conniseurs. They

don't purchase wine over the Internet. Again for a

couple of reasons. They don't have credit cards they

can use. They don't have credit in their name. And

they're interested in drinking beer and hard liquor.)

But Rep. Jerry Weiers said that's not his own

recollection.

(I can reemember many years ago when I was that age.

And, in fact, a lot of kids did drink wine because it

was cheap. I think kids will do whatever kids do,

whatever the options and whatever's available to them.)

The measure cleared the House Committee on Natural

Resources and Agriculture Monday on an 8-2 vote. But

that isn't the end of the matter. On Wednesday the

House Commerce Committee will take up the wholesalers'

bill -- the one that would end all direct shipments. In

Phoenix, for Arizona Public Radio this is Howard

Fischer.