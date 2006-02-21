Death Penalty Apology

By Howard Fischer

2/21/06 – Ray Krone was arrested, charged, convicted and

sentenced to death for the 1991 slaying of a bartender

at a Phoenix lounge where Krone played darts. Much of

the case against him was the testimony of an expert who

said Krone's teeth matched bite marks on the victim.

That first verdict was overturned on technicalities --

including that prosecutors never disclosed that there

was another expert who said the bite marks did not

match. He was convicted again. But this time the judge,

questioning whether Krone really was the killer,

refused to sentence him to death. That opinion provied

preecient when DNA found at the scene was tested and

pointed to another man -- a man who lived close to the

bar and who was already in prison on an unrelated sex

crime. Huppenthal said this is a truly tragic case.

(But in a way it's a lesson for us all that this can

happen in modern society. When we think we have

foolproof systems where we think this would never

happen, it has happened. And we need to be aware that

it truly could happen again. And is likely happening

again.)

The occasion for the apology was that Krone, who now

lives in Pennsylvania, was in Phoenix to hold a press

conference with the Coalition of Arizonans to Abolish

the Death Penalty.

(It's a little overwhelming. It's a little overdue. And

I'm very humbed, honestly by it, to see the legislators

actually stand up in the Senate and clap and offer me

that apology that I wish my family was here with me

because they certainly deserve it every bit as much as

I do.)

Krone said his case proves the death penalty should be

legally abolished. But Huppenthal said he is not

willing to go that far, instead preferring only

guidelines for prosecutors to use when deciding when to

seek capital punishment.

(He provides some suggestions what you shouldn't do

with the death penalty. He had no track record of

violence. He had no track record of sexual misconduct.

I think if you have a case like that, that's not a

death penalty case.)

But Krone said what's needed are changes in the law,

not guideposts for prosecutors. Since being exonerated

he has received settlements from lawsuits against

Phoenix and Maricopa County totaling $4.4 million. So

does that compensate him for what happened?

(How long would you go to prison for for a million

dollars? It doesn't compensate. But it is a step in the

right direction. Whereas some people served the same

time I did, went through the same hardships and got

absolutely nothing.)

In Phoenix, for Arizona Public Radio this is Howard

Fischer.