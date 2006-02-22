Digital Schools

By Howard Fischer

Phoenix, AZ – The idea is to create a digital curriculum -- a way of

teaching that could be conducted electronically. Senate

President Ken Bennett said that the current system of

education which dates to the 19th century may no longer

make sense.

(I'm just trying to lay the foundation for the better

use of technology so that education can be taken to

children rather than gathering children in one place to

give them an education.)

He said one problem with that system is youngsters have

to be brought together to all learn at the same pace.

But more individualized instruction would let students

proceed at their own rate, regardless of how quickly

their classmates learn. Bennett also said there are

other situations where it's not logical to have every

child make the daily trek to school. For example, he

said, a youngster may live 30 miles out of town and not

want to spent an hour and a half each day on the bus.

Then there is the financial consideration. Bennett said

there are about a million youngsters in Arizona public

schools, a figure that grows by more than 30,000 each

year. He said even having perhaps just 10,000 students

opt for an e-learning program would make a real

difference in costs to taxpayers.

(If you didn't have 10,000 kids sitting in school

chairs, that's 10 or 15 schools, at $25 million each

that you would not have to build. And if you could save

$250 million by not having to construct that many

schools and put all or a portion of that savings into

the per pupil funding for students or added technology

or whatever that might be I think we could have huge

savings.)

Not everyone was convinced the plan would be good for

children. Sen. Marsha Arzberger questioned whether it

is in the best interests of students to get their

academics at home and spend less time interacting

personally with teachers and other students.

(I heard this statement that we wouldn't have to build

as many schools. Well, OK. If we put them in cubicles I

guess you wouldn't have to. A teacher -- a live teacher

-- to a student is a friend, guidance. A teacher

listens to the children, teaches order and discipline,

prepares a child to live in society.)

Bennett said that might be true if e-education replaced

all classroom experience and a child never inacted with

another. But he envisions a system where this kind of

learning replaces only a portion of each student's

education.

(Maybe instead of coming to school every morning at

7:30 and going home every afternoon at 3 that you could

stagger that. And kids could come to school two, three

afternoons a week if they were getting most of their

academics by e-learning in the morning they could come

in the afternoon for clubs and band and theater, drama

and whatever.)

Bennett said the system could have another benefit. If

kids learn at their own pace perhaps they could

complete what normally takes 12 years in school in as

little as 10. And that would not only save the state

money in aid to schools but also allow these youngsters

to actually start their college courses early. The

measure was approved Tuesday by the Senate

Appropriations Committee. In Phoenix, for Arizona

Public Radio this is Howard Fischer.