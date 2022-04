By Theresa Bierer

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-501143.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ – The movement to abolish the death penalty has gotten a lot of attention in Arizona this week. The state legislature issued a public apology to death row exonoree Ray Crohne Monday. And the Sedona International Film festival featured an acclaimed documentary of another exoneration. Arizona Public Radio's Theresa Bierer has more.