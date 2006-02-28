Legislators debate banning egg sales

By Howard Fischer

Phoenix, AZ – The question is simple: Should women be allowed to sell

their eggs. One measure before the House on Monday

would say no -- and make both the women who offer their

eggs and the companies that buy them subject to a year

in prison and fines of up to $150,000. And another

would continue to allow women to donate their eggs --

but only after being informed of the various medical

risks. Both are being pushed by Rep. Bob Stump who said

they are necessary to protect the health of women. But

Rep. Linda Lopez said the bill is sexist because

lawmakers were unwilling to adopt her proposal to also

prevent men from selling their sperm.

(I don't understand why a man could go out and sell

part of his reproductive body and I as a woman cannot

do it, that a man can go and make money that I as a

woman cannot do it. I don't understand the difference.)

But Stump said there is a difference: The medical risk.

(Donating or selling sperm poses no risk to health. In

fact it's more dangerous for a man to cross the street

than to donate sperm.)

By contrast, he said, there are risks to women, both

from the injections of hormones to get women to produce

multiple mature eggs as well as the harvesting process

itself. That argument got the attention of Rep. Kyrsten

Sinema. She pointed out that the risks are the same

whether a woman is selling eggs or simply donating

them. And nothing in either of Stump's bills would make

the donation of eggs illegal. Stump conceded that his

proposals have another motive, an ethical one.

(Is one donating an egg to an IVF clinic to enable a

childless couple to have a child? Or is one selling

one's eggs for cloning research with no medical benefit

to oneself for the express purpose of destroying cloned

human embroys. I think do no harm has to be an

operative phrase in medicine.)

Stump said that the offers available to buy human eggs

-- with some companies offering up to $24,000 to women

-- amount to enticing individuals to undergo a

potentially hazardous procedure. And Stump said said

this legislation is no different than already existing

bans on the sale or trafficking of human organs.

Stump's other proposal deals with what happens with the

women who choose to donate their eggs, without

compensation. It would require that women be informed

of the various risks of the procedure. Lopez did not

argue that there are the same medical risks for men who

donate sperm. But she said there are risks -- and

proposed that men also need to be informed.

(My amendment addresses the issue of making sure that

men are aware that by donating their sperm there is the

possibility that someone could come back to them, a

child, or one of many children, could come back to them

and say, you know, you're responsible for me.)

Stump said he doesn't see the issues the same way. That

did not surprise Rep. Sinema.

(It sounds like we're probably not going to agree on

this. While I'm very concerned about men being, you

know, unfortunately preyed upon and objectified for

their sperm, apparently all this body is concerned

about is about women being preyed upon and objectified

for their eggs. So I'd like to just propose, quickly

here, an agreement: You keep your hands off my eggs and

I'll keep my hands off your sperm.)

Both measures were given preliminary approval on Monday

-- as Stump proposed and without either amendment. In

Phoenix, for Arizona Public Radio this is Howard

Fischer.