AZ Bishops support gay marriage ban

By Howard Fischer

Phoenix, AZ – In a pastoral statement to parishioners Tuesday, the

bishops said marriage is -- quote -- a personal

relationship with enormous public significance. They

also said a husband and wife provide the best

conditions for raising children. Bishop Thomas

Olmstead, in an interview with Arizona Public Radio,

said that position is backed by the Bible.

(The very first two chapters of the Bible are about God

creating man and woman, and that were intended for one

another, complementary, between the sexes. And already

you see there God's plan for marriage.)

The initiative would amend the state constitution to

define marriage as solely between one man and one

woman. But much of the fight is over language which

says -- quote -- no legal status for unmarried persons

shall be created or recognized by this state or its

political subdivisions that is similar to that of

marriage. That would ban lawmakers or courts from

permitting civil unions. And it would overturn policies

by some communities where employees are entitled to the

same health insurance for their domestic partners as

married people get for spouses, though private

companies would be unaffected. Olmstead said allowing

unmarried couples the same rights and privileges as

those who are legally wed undermines and dilutes the

whole definition of marriage.

(I think it's one thing for two people to decide to

have relations with one another, which could happen.

But I think for society to sanction that and to make

that seem as if it is equal to the union of a man and a

woman in which children are brought into the world is

to change our thinking about human society.)

But Olmstead's interpretation of the Bible and society

is not shared by everyone -- including pastors from

other Christian denominations. One of them is the Rev.

Lee Milligan of Painted Hills United Church of Christ

in Tucson.

(My understand of our faith calls us to work against

those things in our society from which marriage does

need to be protected.)

He said that includes Arizona's shameful high drop out

rate, the deteriorating buying power of families and

the lack of affordable health care. The measure also is

opposed by the Rev. Gordon McBride, pastor of St.

Paul's Episcopal Church in Tucson. McBride said he's

heard all the arguments about why it's not in society's

interest to have same-sex couples getting married or

having the same rights and why the law needs to be

changed to prevent all that.

(You mean the way it used to be illegal for people of

different races to be married in this country? It seems

like the same thing to me. Looks the same to me. That

was about protecting marriage as well. I gotta tell

you: Prejudice is prejudice. I don't care how you

package it or where you find it.)

One key point in the debate to come will be whether the

initiative will really take away health care coverage

offered by some cities and counties to the domestic

partners of employees. Ron Johnson who lobbies for the

bishops at the capitol, said that isn't necessarily

true. He said communities could still offer what he

called reciprocal benefits, allowing workers to extend

their coverage to any one other person, be it parent,

child -- or even live-in partner. Backers of the

initiative have until early July to get more than

180,000 signatures to put the issue on the November

ballot. In Phoenix, for Arizona Public Radio this is

Howard Fischer.