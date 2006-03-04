English language learner bill passes

By Howard Fischer

Phoenix, AZ – The governor says this new version is an improvement

over the three bills she has previously vetoed. For

example, those measures would have allowed corporations

to divert some of their state tax obligations to go

instead to help provide scholarships so students could

attend private and parochial schools. And it does

provide more money -- $432 for each of the more than

150,000 students classified as English language

learners, up from $355. But Napolitano said she found

many things still not to her liking. For example, she

said that $432 figure still is inadequate to properly

do the job. And there also is a limit of no more than

two years of funding for each student, whether or not

he or she is proficient at the end of that time. So why

let this one become law?

(If I thought that by vetoing the bill and reentering

discussions we could get it resolved more quickly, I

would have vetoed a bill a fourth time. But the plain

fact of the matter is that if I veto a bill a fourth

time I have no realistic expectation that the

Republican leadership of either House will move.)

In fact the governor listed all of her problems with

this plan in a four-page letter to lawmakers -- a

letter that will also go to Raner Collins, the federal

judge who ordered the state to come up with a

satisfactory plan to meet its obligations to teach all

students English. And if Collins sees it her way and

rejects the plan, it will strengthen her hand in the

next round of negotiations with lawmakers. House

Majority Leader Steve Tully said he is glad that

Napolitano did decide to let the bill become law and

send it to the judge. But Tully was miffed at the way

she is doing it, saying she is, in essence, asking the

court to overturn a legally enacted state law.

(That is completely inappropriate. Once it becomes law

it is her duty to uphold and defend and support the law

of the land. As soon as she lets it become law she has

an obligation to defend the state from this lawsuit,

not to undermine the laws of this state in federal

court.)

Rep. Tom Boone, who has been central to crafting the

Republican plan, believes that the judge will find it

acceptable. He said the court has said all along it

wants schools to get enough money to properly do the

job. And he said that this legislation lets schools ask

the state for more than that $432 per student figure if

they can show that their plan to teach English actually

costs them more. Boone also defended the decision to

limit extra funding to no more than two years, saying

it promotes accountability by school districts.

(And the accountability is, the school districts and

charter schools need to focus, in our opinion, in

correcting the major deficiency these students have.

And that is they do not know how to read, write and

speak English. And that's where the focus should be, on

language acquisition.)

Boone said the current system has no accountability.

That's because the schools get extra state funds for as

long as a student is classified as an English language

learner -- a system that provides no incentive for the

schools to get them proficient because those extra

dollars would go away. Sending the legislation to the

judge does have one important effect: It stops the

fines that Collins imposed on the state for not meeting

his Jan. 24 deadline for coming up with a plan, fines

that now total $21 million. The judge is expected to

get a copy of the new law sometime next week and is

being asked to schedule a hearing as soon as possible

to rule on whether it brings the state into compliance

with the law. In Phoenix, for Arizona Public Radio this

is Howard Fischer.