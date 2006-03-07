AZ Property Tax Revolt

By Howard Fischer

Phoenix, AZ – The move comes as Arizonans are getting notices from

county assessors showing the latest valuation figures

for their homes -- figures that have shot up by 50

percent in some areas of the state. That could

translate into higher city, county and school taxes

even if tax rates stay the same. This measure would cap

the year-to-year increases at 2 percent. Sen. Ron Gould

acknowledged that nothing in his measure would prevent

local officials from hiking tax rates to bring in more

money -- nothing, that is, except political reality.

(Generally that pretty much gets you thrown out of

office for the most part if you were to vote a tax

increase. Basically what it would do, they would still

be allowed to do that. But it's politically

unacceptable.)

Gould's measure is less far-reaching than a proposal

being pushed by some northwest Arizona property owenrs

who have formed a group called Arizona Tax Revolt.

Their initiative would reset values to 2003 levels and

freeze them there until a property sells. Gould said

there are flaws with that kind of reset.

(It ends up being a problem because you have somebody

that's lived in the neighborhood for 20 years pays

$1,000 and somebody new moves into the neighborhood and

they pay $3,000.)

Gould's measure eventually would have to be approved by

voters in November. In Phoenix, for Arizona Public

Radio this is Howard Fischer.