National Guard on the Border

By Howard Fischer

Phoenix, AZ – As she promised a day earlier, Gov. Janet Napolitano

vetoed a $10 million appropriation for the Guard on

Thursday because it ordered her to put troops on the

border. In her veto, the governor reminded lawmakers of

a constitutional provision which makes her the

commander-in-chief of the Guard -- and, by her way of

thinking, gives her sole authority to determine where

troops are deployed. But the governor said she is

willing to put troops in Southern Arizona if lawmakers

send her a bill that allows -- but does not require her

-- to station troops along the border. That was

unacceptable to Rep. John Allen, whose bill she vetoed.

(My bill is not going to change from shall to may.

She's not trustworthy. If we change the shall to may

we're not going to get the troops on the border.)

So is he calling the governor a liar?

(There's a distance between what she says and what she

does.)

Rep. Jonathan Paton who represents part of Southern

Arizona, acknowledged that the governor, by signing an

emergency declaration last year, put some money into

the hands of Southern Arizona law enforcement agencies

to battle the effects of illegal immigration, including

overtime for police officers and increased jail costs.

But he dismissed that as meaningless because it does

not deal with the underlying problem of people entering

this country illegally.

(What matters to ranchers in my district is whether

people are going to be walking on their ranches. What

matters to ranchers in my district are whether people

are going to be dying on their ranches. That hasn't

stopped. That has not stopped one iota.)

The House did vote Thursday on another funding bill --

one apparently closer to what Napolitano would sign.

This one appropriates money for Guard troops in

Southern Arizona, but without the language the governor

finds unacceptable. But some legislative Democrats

found fault with that one, too -- though not for the

same reason Napolitano vetoed the first one. Rep. Pete

Rios wondered what would happen to Arizona businesses

if placing Guard units along the border actually were

successful in deterring illegal immigration. For

example, he said, there's the state's tourism industry.

(All you have to do is stop and think for one split for

one split second. I mean, who cuts the greens on those

fairways at those resorts where those visitors stay?

Who cleans those rooms? Who builds those buildings?)

Rios complained that some lawmakers have tried to make

villains out of undocumented workers. Yet these are the

same people who Arizonans hire for everything --

including taking care of their children. But Rep.

Russell Pearce said the fact is that these people are

in this country illegally, some are committing other

crimes -- and that in the absence of federal action the

state needs to do what it can about the problem. In

Phoenix, for Arizona Public Radio this is Howard

Fischer.