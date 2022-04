By Daniel Kraker

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-503375.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ – In KNAU's first locally produced StoryCorps segment, Sherry Mangum tells her husband Richard about a summer day 40 years ago, when she watched astronauts train at a crater field outside Flagstaff. Her father helped design a replica of the vehicle that astronauts would later use to navigate the surface of the moon.