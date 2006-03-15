Hualapai Mountain Park gets seismic

By Gillian Ferris Kohl

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-504476.mp3

Kingman, AZ – There isn't usually a great deal of seismic activity in northern Arizona. But, all you have to do is look at the summit of Hualapai Peak, near Kingman, to see that the earth really does move. The rocks jutting out at the top are identical to some of the oldest rocks found at the bottom of the Grand Canyon; slowly separated over more than a billion years by more than seven thousand feet of elevation. It seems fitting, then, that Hualapai Mountain Park has been chosen by the National Science Foundation to be home to a seismic monitoring station. Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl reports.