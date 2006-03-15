Prop 200 Revisited

By Howard Fischer

Phoenix, AZ – That initiative approved by voters in November 2004 was

billed by supporters as denying public benefits to

people not here legally. But state Attorney General

Terry Goddard issued a legal opinion saying that its

effects are confined to just a few services, things

like general assistance and housing aid. So the state

Senate voted Tuesday to put the question back before

voters, but this time spelling out exactly what would

be affected. This measure would say that illegal

immigrants could not get subsidized child care. They

also would be ineligible for adult education classes

and could not get scholarships, tuition waivers or any

other state-paid financial aid to attend community

colleges or universities. And, finally, it would say

that those in this country illegally are not entitled

to attend these schools paying the lower in-state

tuition. That provision seemed especially harsh to Sen.

Robert Cannell. So the Yuma Democrat proposed an

exception: Students could qualify for resident tuition

if they attended an Arizona school for six years before

graduating, and if at least one parent paid state

income tax for at least six years.

(I would think the logic behind the bill is we don't

give services to people, let them use state

institutions and get state breaks, if they aren't

paying income taxes, aren't paying their taxes, paying

up front. This bill addresses that issue.)

Cannell said there are many families that are paying

taxes in hopes of achieving citizenship, or at least

legal residency. He said it's the same with illegal

immigrants who agree to fight -- and occasionally die -

- in the military. The move to create the exception got

a fight from Sen. Dean Martin.

(This is what the people thought they were voting on

when they voted on Prop 200. This was the intent. And

this is what the public thought they were getting when

they voted yes on Proposition 200.)

He said that includes denying any state subsidies to

those not here legally. And that includes a lower

tuition rate which is subsidied by taxpayers. Sen.

Linda Gray said that may be true. But Gray said many of

these students were brought here as children and are in

-- and grew up in -- this country through no fault of

their own.

(We ask that they do well in school, that they work

hard, that they pass the AIMS test. And then we tell

them, sorry, that's as far as you can go without paying

a high price. So what incentive are we giving these

children to do well in school?)

Gray said if there is no incentive the students will

not do well, will drop out and could end up turning to

crime. And she said it will cost taxpayers far more to

house them in prisons than to educate them in school.

The final word on the whole issue of services to

illegal immigrants will be up to voters who would have

to approve the measure in November. In Phoenix, for

Arizona Public Radio this is Howard Fischer.